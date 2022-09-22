Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

