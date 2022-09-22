Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 3,643 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,233. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

