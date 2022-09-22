Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 346,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,772. The company has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

