Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,453 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.92.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.32. 22,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,423. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.