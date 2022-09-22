Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.13. 160,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

