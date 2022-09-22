Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

MDYV traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,104. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

