Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,153,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.89. 180,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.18 and a one year high of $131.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

