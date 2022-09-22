Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 3,737 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,092. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.11 and a 200-day moving average of $195.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

