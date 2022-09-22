Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 209 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $5.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

