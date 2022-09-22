Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,649 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,624,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after acquiring an additional 400,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.66. 9,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.