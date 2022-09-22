Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 600 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.48. 95,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

