JulSwap (JULD) Trading 3% Higher This Week

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $278,464.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00127148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00635419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00879283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

