Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) to Issue GBX 22 Dividend

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 7,850 ($94.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,854.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,440.81. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 5,940 ($71.77) and a one year high of GBX 8,800 ($106.33). The firm has a market cap of £499.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,934.34.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

