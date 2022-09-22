JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JVAL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JVAL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.52. 23,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

