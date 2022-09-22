JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.20 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 95.18 ($1.15). Approximately 58,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 57,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.16).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.07.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.