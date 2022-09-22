JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPTN. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

CPTN stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cepton has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $80.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cepton will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cepton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cepton in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

