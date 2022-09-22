JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 640

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Glencore Stock Performance

GLNCY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 558,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,700. Glencore has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

