JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €18.17 ($18.54) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.66.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.