John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLY. CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
WLY stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 164,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,395. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.84.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
