John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLY. CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 2.4 %

WLY stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 164,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,395. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

About John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

