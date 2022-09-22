Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $9.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

JOBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.53. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

