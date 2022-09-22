Jetcoin Trading 40.6% Lower This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $31,486.99 and $27,039.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00130565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00636350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00875004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

