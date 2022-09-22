JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 14,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JD.com by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 441.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $53.93 on Thursday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

