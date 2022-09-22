Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 15 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.83%.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.