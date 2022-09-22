Jamie Welch Purchases 24,750 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Jamie Welch purchased 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $905,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,888,369 shares in the company, valued at $105,714,305.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamie Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jamie Welch purchased 1,100 shares of Kinetik stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,383.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

KNTK traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 194,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,022. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $335.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KNTK. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

