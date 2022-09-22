Jadestone Energy plc (JSE) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 14th

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jadestone Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 71.24 ($0.86) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

