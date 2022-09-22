J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.86

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
