Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 8.82 and last traded at 8.78. Approximately 993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 5.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at about $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at about $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

