iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,259,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,272 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 14.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

