iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,329. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

