iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 23,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IJR opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.