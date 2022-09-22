iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 11.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $32,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,640,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.76. 274,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,033. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.