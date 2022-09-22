iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $379.16. 117,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.83 and a 200-day moving average of $411.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.