iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.2% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

