iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $234.00 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

