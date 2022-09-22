iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.64. 25,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,161. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

