iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.66. 59,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,161. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

