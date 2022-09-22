iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Position Increased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 877.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,456. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.39. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $107.80.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.