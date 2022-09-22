iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 22,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 88,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

