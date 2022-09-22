iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWM stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $176.91. 1,176,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,478,724. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average of $186.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.