iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.57. The stock had a trading volume of 192,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

