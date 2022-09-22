iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $29,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWB opened at $208.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

