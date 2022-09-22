iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,972. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

