iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,691 shares during the quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,390 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

