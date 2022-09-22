iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Trimmed by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $69.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30.

