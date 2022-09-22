iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.212 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Performance

XMU traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$62.70. 467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$63.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.47. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$58.09 and a 12 month high of C$70.23.

