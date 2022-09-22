iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Bought by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,527,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 855,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 136,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 417,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.