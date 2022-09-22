iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Bought by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBML traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 54,941 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

