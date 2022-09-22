iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Boosted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1,094.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,478 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $29,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 291,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,215. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

