iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises approximately 27.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,752,000 after buying an additional 612,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.69. 38,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,679. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.25.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.