iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.00

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 10179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares Europe ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

